Letter: What happened to fairness and compromise?

In my many years I have lived in five worlds: rural Nebraska, Urban Nebraska, Military, Academic, and Retirement: in one state in the first two, several states and countries in the last three (but mostly in Iowa.) During the first four our nation faced enormous problems, at home and abroad, but, unlike many other countries, we remained stable: a stability accomplished by adherence to qualities essential to good government.

These are some of the magic words: Obeying “unwritten laws.” There’s no law which states that defeated presidents must, courteously, yield their “position” to their victorious rivals but, century after century, this unwritten law was obeyed.

“Fair” was a broader term, one applicable to many kinds of contests. Even children used it. In games, opposing players were admonished to “play fair,” as were the opponents in a fight told to “fight fair. Politicians were similarly admonished.

“Facts” were another. There were no subdivisions: a fact was a fact and that was that.

In politics the word was “compromise.” President Biden provided us with excellent examples of this and by doing so, at home and abroad, achieved important victories. (In the QCA we could begin with solar vs. corn.)

But a few years ago we elected a president who, with the consent of his party, destroyed these essential qualities, one after another, and now wishes to come back and continue their destruction. To save ourselves we will need the vote of everyone who continues to value them. (Think of other magic words? Mail them to me at 1234 W. Price Ct. Eldridge, IA 52748)

Donald Hawley

Eldridge