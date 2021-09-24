 Skip to main content
Letter: What happened to Iowa?
Iowa, what has happened to you? Once you were a state to be envied. You had good schools with high graduation rates. You had world class scientists doing important work. You created standardized classroom testing, but realized it was only a snapshot of student achievement not the end all and be all of the educational process. You taught your students critical thinking skills and how to understand science and the scientific process. Your politics were middle of the road enough to be a test ground for candidates running for President. You welcomed immigrants. You welcomed common sense public policies designed to keep everyone safe.

No longer. You have allowed your governing officials to pass laws and issue edicts which the whole population at risk. You have infringed on the right of every citizen to cast a ballot in free, fair, and safe elections with increasing restrictions of elections. You have attempted to wrestle control of local school districts away from local elected officials and place it the hands of those who do not know the districts or the students and who would make decisions based on incorrect information for political expediency. Your governor has stated immigrants are no longer welcome and is attempting to take actions to prevent them from coming. Your politicians have become laughing stocks.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

