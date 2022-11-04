Letter: What happened to the Iowa GOP?

Iowa Republicans united with Trump at their rally last year. Senator Grassley gleefully accepted Trump’s endorsement to run. After moderate Governor Ray left office, the party has immersed itself in push-back without any vision for progress.

Miller-Meeks has equivocated Black Lives Matter protests for civil rights with the January 6 insurrection. The Scott County party chair lost his job overnight by saying Trump should be impeached. The GOP harassed the Scott County Auditor into retirement for doing her job.

The infrastructure bill was narrowly passed by Democrats after years of GOP talk. Our Rep. Miller-Meeks voted against it.

We’ve lost teachers because the Iowa GOP passed punitive laws against teachers and librarians for using books teaching sensitive but honest content on our history of racism and questions about gender. They were passed Intentionally to enable the overly zealous to harass school boards, teachers and librarians. It has already happened.

They have pushed back at voting and other constitutional rights: A women’s right to choose, the use of contraception, freedom of religion, free speech and same-sex marriage.

They are against immigration reform to the extreme point of excluding refugees unless they are white and those of certain religions. Governor Ray would roll in his grave.

Through social media the GOP has campaigned against the Covid vaccine and wearing masks.

GOP politicians have been silent, on the fence, on Trump’s violent insurrection. That is NOT patriotic.

What has happened to their leadership, patriotism and Christian love?

Dick Koos

Davenport