Letter: What happens when Knobbe wins?

So, when Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe becomes county treasurer (no challenger), he should just follow the example set by fellow Republican Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell, who had a similar scenario.

Maxwell challenged another “incompatible” situation, running for and being elected to both the North Scott School Board and the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Maxwell challenged the incompatibility of holding both offices in court and eventually the court agreed.

So Tony Knobbe: all you need to do is challenge this law and you could hold both offices, county supervisor and Scott County Treasurer too. After all, what incompatibility could happen there?

Two take-aways:

1. Thankfully, politics plays no part at the county level.

2. If they can legally consolidate two elected offices, why not three or four?

Some say you need only one really strong person in charge of everything.

R. Keith Riewerts

Long Grove