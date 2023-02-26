How did we get from Republican principles of local control, trusting communities, the compassion of former Gov. Bob Ray and the integrity of Jim Leach, to the involvement of our state legislators to punish teachers based on governmental, bureaucratic “rules”—a distinctly anti-democratic, authoritarian effort? This seems designed to oppress thinking and to intimidate.

What has happened to my state, once the nation’s leader in public education? In the proposed bill HF802, Republican leaders who used to promote these values are now having us trend toward autocratic rule. Their involvement with teaching and learning is confusing to teachers who certainly must feel their judgment and their students’ critical thinking are under governmental threat. This curricular meddling in public school education is compounded by the “hands off” policy of publicly funded private education.

Can book burning be far behind “standards” for library materials and fines for teaching so-called “divisive” concepts like race and sexuality, and who knows what else might be deemed divisive–while private schools teach whatever religious or political doctrine they choose?

Fining teachers by state law? Educators, please do not be intimidated by this. Stand up for the principles of learning and critical thinking. Iowa Republicans, please go back to school and learn the history of the rise of fascism, unless, of course, that is considered too “divisive” for your exposure.

Karl Hickerson

Davenport