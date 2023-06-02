For nearly 80 years Iowa has been my home. Beautiful and prosperous agriculture land, generally kind and friendly people, quality schools (both public and private) that operated on the values of a solid yet diverse education.

What has happened to this once wonderful state? Books are being banned, public tax money is heading to private schools and individuals whose sexual orientation, beliefs and practices differs from the majority are suffering at the narrow, rigid, unsubstantiated positions of a few. It is unfortunate that politicians currently feel superior to educators and the diversity of their fellow citizens.