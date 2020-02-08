Letter: What he is not

Letter: What he is not

{{featured_button_text}}

He is not a Democrat. He is not a Republican. He is not a veteran. He is not a Christian.

He is not moral. He is not ethical. He is not truthful. He is not honest. He is not intelligent. He is not logical. He is not a patriot. He is not loyal. He is, at times, not rational.

And don’t bother trying to reply that "he is not a politician." Merriam-Webster's definition: "A person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow reasons."

He is an example of a demagogue.

Steve Kincaid

Cordova

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Work smart

On Jan. 30, the Economy section carried an article on negotiating your salary. I'd like to add some perspective. As a member of the Davenport-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News