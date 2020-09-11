Letter: What I am voting for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I found the Sept. 3 letter on "What I'm voting for" interesting and very familiar since I have read the exact same letter on Facebook, espoused by various Trump supporters. Not sure who is writing this for them, but I will answer the question in my own words.

I am voting for the future of America and the world. I am voting for the right to worship God, or not, in my own way even if it does not agree with your views. I am voting for the right of each citizen to have an equal vote in our republic, which is not happening using an outdated Electoral College designed to protect the elite.

I am voting for the military who are currently disrespected and used as a promotion for one person's agenda. I am voting for law and order for all, not just some. I support police but realize there are unjust elements in society which need correcting.

In the tradition of our ancestors, I am voting for the right to peacefully assemble to address important issues. I am not concerned about the quantity of flags waved but with the true feelings of love for country and all our people.

Our country's future as a republic, as a nation that welcomes diversity and depends on facts, is in jeopardy. I am voting to have again a president and Congress who will unify and represent all of us.