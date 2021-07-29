Letter: What I believe

What do you believe? What is your opinion? What do you base your beliefs and opinions on? If you believe in God, then he decides what you should believe. He decides what your opinion should be.

If you do not believe in God, then any belief will do. However, since I do believe in God, I believe that Christians should speak up and be heard in the public square. They should be allowed to share their beliefs on issues that matter to them.

I believe that life begins at conception. I believe that people should treat others as they would like to be treated. I believe that sexual unions should be only between one man and one woman after they are married. I believe children should be taught properly about mathematics, science, literature, history and morals – at the proper age.

Each person is allowed to express his or her own views, and each person is allowed to agree or disagree. That is what life is all about. We listen, we learn and we grow. These are some of the things I believe. What do you believe?

Jerry Willis

Moline

