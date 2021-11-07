Letter: What if?

Every election on the federal level we are given a choice of voting for candidate A or B. Both are in need of vast sums of money to run. Where does that kind of money come from?

Correct, corporate money or "dark" money.

Once they are in office, politicians are beholden to the big-money donors who helped them get elected.

The American voter no longer has a government working for the working-class. What if there was a third party comprised of middle-class working folks who represent the voters who no longer have a government working to solve their problems.

The current folks in Washington have for decades decided to work only for the wealthy and their lobbyists. Why is the minimum wage still only $7.25 an hour. Why do we have the highest drug costs in the world?

We are in dire need of a government that will work for the needs of the diminishing middle-class living paycheck to paycheck. If you are waiting for the GOP to help you, they have no interest. If the GOP wins back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms, you can count on them to start cutting Social Security and Medicare.