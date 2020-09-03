Letter: What I'm voting for

Well folks listen up! I'm not just voting for him. I’m voting for every unborn soul that may be aborted. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I'm voting for the Second Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice.

I'm voting for the Electoral College, and the republic we live in. I'm voting for the police, and law and order. I'm voting for the military, and the veterans who fought for and died for this country. I'm voting for the flag that is always missing from the Democratic background. I’m voting for freedom and the American Dream. I’m voting for good and against evil. I'm voting for peace and order. I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my country. What are you voting for?