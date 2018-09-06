The U.S. Supreme Court is arguably the most powerful body in government — even the president’s power is somewhat limited by Congress and term limits. A Supreme Court justice is a lifetime appointment, and when the court is so divided on so many issues, the ninth justice will essentially be able to make federal legislation with a single vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee and the American people have not had the opportunity to fully vet Judge Brett Kavanaugh because the vast majority of his record has been concealed.
As an Iowan, I am ashamed of Sen. Grassley’s lack of leadership in pushing this nomination through without a thorough review. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he will likely have the opportunity to make decisions that will have serious and lasting consequences for Iowa women, LGBTQ Iowans, Iowans of color and Iowans living in poverty. Our very lives are on the line, and Grassley refuses to conduct a normal confirmation process and allow a full review of Kavanaugh’s record.
If there is nothing to hide, why not give the Senate Judiciary Committee and the American people the opportunity to evaluate what Kavanaugh is likely to do in this extremely powerful role?
Eleanore Taft
Iowa City