Letter: What is important?

Both the Illinois State Fair and the Iowa State Fair have been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. However the Mississippi Valley Fair is still scheduled to take place this year. Why? Is there a COVID-19 virus dome over Davenport that prevents the virus from being spread at this fair? Must be why with Iowa and Illinois towns canceling their fireworks displays the City of Davenport is talking about having fireworks, even though Red White and Boom was canceled.