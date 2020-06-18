Letter: What is important?
topical

Letter: What is important?

{{featured_button_text}}

Both the Illinois State Fair and the Iowa State Fair have been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. However the Mississippi Valley Fair is still scheduled to take place this year. Why? Is there a COVID-19 virus dome over Davenport that prevents the virus from being spread at this fair? Must be why with Iowa and Illinois towns canceling their fireworks displays the City of Davenport is talking about having fireworks, even though Red White and Boom was canceled.

What is important? Fairs and fireworks or the health and welfare of Davenport’s citizens?

Robert Thompson

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter:

Jazmin Newton is, quite frankly, the best choice for the Scott County Board of supervisors. Her leadership experience and her experience as Pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News