Letter: What is infrastructure?

Infrastructure is whatever improves the lives of people.
While roads and bridges are the standard definition of infrastructure, they are a minor percentage of the benefits to the well-being of people.
Education, combating climate change, access to affordable healthcare, affordable housing, clean and safe water, access to healthy food and broadband service, all have greater benefit.
All who argue for the standard narrow definition of infrastructure are not serving the people.
Richard Lausen
Davenport