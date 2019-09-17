A gun background check bill has been sitting on Mitch McDonnell's desk since February. He would be happy to put it on the floor of the Senate if the president takes a position on the bill. But the president does not know how to take a position and stick with it. He changes his mind depending on who talks to him.
I knew this would happen. When the students from Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland Florida were at the White House, the president asked them who wanted teachers to be armed? No one raised their hand. When he asked who did not want teachers to be armed, everyone raised their hands. The president's reply was that we can discuss this.
He did not like it that the students did not agree with him. Maybe if the bill was put on the Senate floor, the president would see how many people want background checks. But that does not guarantee the president would make a decision and stick with it. Is McConnell afraid of being on the wrong side of the president?
The president needs to get a sling for his arm. He is going to sprain his shoulder patting himself on the back so much.
Joyce Miller
Davenport