Letter: What is merger's impact on Quad-Cities

The Canadian Pacific Railway's U.S. mainline runs directly through Davenport/Bettendorf, etc., and connects Kansas City to all of Canada. The CP and the Kansas City Southern Railroad are merging. The KCS runs from Kansas City to Laredo, Texas, where it connects the Mexican National Railroad. This will create a single company land bridge between Canada and Mexico for the first time and will surely increase the daily number and lengths of trains if the merger is worth doing — you'd better believe they wouldn’t be doing it otherwise.
I’m wondering if our city leaders are considering the impact and implications this merger will have on future plans to make our communities better. For my part, I’m investing in earphones to help diminish those "lonesome whistles" that have to blow at every crossing.
Paul Venaglia
Bettendorf