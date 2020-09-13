 Skip to main content
Letter: What is required
Letter: What is required

Most but not all of the protests in the past few months have been peaceful. The cases that turned ugly have received a disproportionate amount of the attention, giving the cause and the protesters a bad name.

As taught by Dr. Martin Luther King, it is in the interest of any movement that protest leaders show respect for the police and that the protesters remain firmly nonviolent. It is in the interest of the other side that the protests turn violent.

Protests play one small part in a movement for social change. They can produce positive energy and raise awareness about the justice of a cause. Unfortunately, they do little to change public opinion.

We are so divided as a country that most people have already made up their minds about issues of police brutality and racial justice. For example, some view our president as a beloved patriot promoting law and order, others as a narcissistic psychopath stirring racial division.

Changing minds and hearts will require dialogue, not speeches. Changing policies and procedures will require political action, not protest. Changing attitudes and behaviors will require diplomacy, not slogans. Change begins through the thoughtful conversations we have with family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

While protesting can generate action for social change, it also generates a reaction from the other side. That reaction only grows stronger when the protests get violent. There is a reason Dr. King was such an advocate of Gandhian nonviolence. It is more powerful.

Dan R. Ebener

 Davenport

