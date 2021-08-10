 Skip to main content
Letter: What is that?
Letter: What is that?

Jim Vize, in a July 28 letter, derides folks who "try to be less white."

What is that?

Tanning? Getting your hair curled? Silicone lip injections?

Improving your Spanish or French? Pursuing an interest in history or evolution?

Practicing yoga? Eating at a Mexican restaurant?

Attending a multi-racial church? 

Marrying or adopting outside of your designated (white) race?

Looking out for the interests of your not-white neighbor or grandchild?

I see nothing wrong with these activities. Except for tanning. It causes cancer. 

Leighton Berryhill Arcenas

Davenport

