Presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker both spoke of civility and unity in their recent campaign appearances.
I’m not sure if Klobuchar was advocating party unity or the unity of all Americans. She did advocate for repealing the Supreme Court case 'Citizens United' to allow multinational media corporations (Trump's Fake News) such as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and the Washington Post (Amazon- Jeff Bezos) to have unlimited political influence to promote liberal views, while other views would be silenced.
That is not exactly unifying.
Cory Booker preached American unity, civility and "coming together" to solve our problems – as Americans. Nice thought, but It could be a tough sell, when videos of his vicious attack of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are contrasted with his new call for civility.
While Democrats are preaching love, unity and tolerance it seems their definition of "unity" means my having to agree with them. If I were quietly listening to the candidates but took off my coat to reveal a "Trump 45" shirt, do you think I would been welcomed as a spectator? Or, if I wore my "MAGA" hat, do you think I would be allowed in the room?
In 2016, most local Democrats remained silent when Trump yard signs were vandalized or stolen. Some secretly cheered the vandalism.
Trump hits back; doesn’t feel good does it?
Douglas Peyton
Davenport