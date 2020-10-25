Letter: What it means to 'choose life'

This is a rebuttal to Mary Maher's Oct. 18 letter stating that Catholics should vote for Joe Biden. Here is what the 1998 document of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stated about abortion being the preeminent pro-life issue: "Indeed the failure to protect and defend life in its most vulnerable stages renders suspect any claims to the 'rightness' of positions in other matters affecting the poorest and least powerful of the human community. If we understand the human person as the 'temple of the Holy Spirit' - the living house of God - then these latter issues fall logically into place as the crossbeams and the walls of that house. All direct attacks on innocent human life, such as abortion and euthanasia, strike at the house's foundation."