Letter: What it means to 'choose life'

This is a rebuttal to Mary Maher's Oct. 18 letter stating that Catholics should vote for Joe Biden. Here is what the 1998 document of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stated about abortion being the preeminent pro-life issue: "Indeed the failure to protect and defend life in its most vulnerable stages renders suspect any claims to the 'rightness' of positions in other matters affecting the poorest and least powerful of the human community. If we understand the human person as the 'temple of the Holy Spirit' - the living house of God - then these latter issues fall logically into place as the crossbeams and the walls of that house. All direct attacks on innocent human life, such as abortion and euthanasia, strike at the house's foundation."
Pope Francis, St. Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, have all upheld the church's teaching about the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death. Abortion is the preeminent pro-life issue of this election. Catholics should not be confused by the obfuscation and the false narrative.
Mother Teresa said, "Abortion destroys the image of God. It is the most terrible plague in our society, the greatest killer of love and peace. Those little children still unborn have been created for bigger things: to love and to be loved."
During this election, Catholics must look to the church for guidance and prayerfully consider what it means "to choose life".
Paula Hardi
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!