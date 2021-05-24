Letter: What liberals do

No matter who you are, liberals know better than you what's good for you.

The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians allowed themselves to bow to political correctness, pretending to "right a wrong." Are the Braves next? Only liberals could consider "Braves" insulting.

When Florida State University wished to name their teams after the Seminole tribe, they took a unique approach: they asked the tribe, who overwhelmingly approved.

North Dakota's legislature did what any liberal would do. They retired the University of North Dakota mascot, the "Fighting Sioux" without asking the tribe. The Sioux are disappointed. They're proud the Dakotas are recognized as Sioux country and want it so represented. When Borglum was carving the four presidents at Mount Rushmore, Lakota Chief, Henry Standing Bear, requested he add Crazy Horse's image. But Borglum was fund limited. Eventually, Henry's son, Lucas, contacted Korczak Ziolkowski, who agreed to carve Crazy Horse at no cost. The rest is history.

The liberals are now eyeing the Chicago Blackhawks. But the Blackhawk's dedication to the chief runs deeper. Their founder, Major Frederick McLaughlin, had fought in World War I in the 86th Infantry Division, nicknamed, the "Blackhawk" Division. Their arm patch imaged the Sauk chief, as do the hockey players' sweaters, today.