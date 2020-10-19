Letter: What 'more' could be done?

Don't you get a little nervous when a candidate for public office uses the word "more?" That usually leads to expanding government and the taxes it takes to fund "more."

An article in this newspaper quotes the two challengers for the Scott County Board to say they want to do "more" to recruit business and take a "more" collaborative approach.

The Scott County Board already provides funding for Quad Cities First, Bi-State Regional Commission, Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corp., and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. What "more" could be done that wouldn't duplicate what these organizations were designed to do, which is avoid duplication of effort to expand the local economy?

Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe pledged to to oversee Scott County's core functions of public health, safety and record management. It's what got them elected four years ago and is why they should be re-elected.

"More" might be good for campaign brochures but not always for the taxpayers' checkbook.

Steve Bergman

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0