Tuesday’s Dispatch-Argus reported that Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk and three county board members questioned the purpose of the Hope Creek Advisory Board, stating communication was lacking to the county board.
I was appointed 10 months ago and educated myself by reading minutes of previous meetings, which are accessible to anyone on the county website, and I talked to advisory and county board members, including two who served on the advisory board.
Hope Creek Advisory Board meetings are open to the public, including county board members. The county administrator was responsible for informing the county board of issues at Hope Creek. The county treasurer and auditor presented monthly financial reports to the entire county board.
The Hope Creek Advisory Board chair prepared quarterly reports but was only allowed to present the report if he was put on the agenda. The county board sets the parameters for the advisory board and stripped them of any power in 2016.
My question to Brian Vyncke, Mia Mayberry, Pat Moreno and Chairman Brunk is, "What other information do you need?"
Moreno blames the advisory board for not keeping him informed? What responsibilities do you have as elected officials?
Hope Creek is a beautiful facility, which has served our community well and provides a safety net for our elderly residents. I proudly served as a volunteer on the Hope Creek Advisory Board and believe it is my civic duty to set the record straight.
The fate of Hope Creek rests with Brunk and the Rock Island County Board.
Tim Erno,
Andalusia