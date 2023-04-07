Just wondering what Iowa legislators have in mind for their next performance! Maybe:

1. Blocking bookstores from selling any of their banned books.

2. Requiring libraries to remove them from their shelves.

3. Banning their use in “online services.”

I realize the state legislature is necessary and for the most part has usually consisted of caring and intelligent individuals who want the best for Iowa and its citizens. However, in the matter of books in schools, that decision should be left to professional educators and not elected officials.

The banning of books is not a positive step for anyone. If anything, it is a giant step back in time, not a direction we should be going.

On this issue, legislators (and the governor) should put down their crayons and move on to matters of greater significance.

Jim Hoepner

DeWitt