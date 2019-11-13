On the morning of Veterans Day, as I watched out my living room window, I saw a group of Boy Scouts struggling through the snow and cold to place a flag in my yard as a part of the Davenport Noon Optimist Avenue of Flags program.
The Optimist Avenue of Flags program raises over $100,000 each year that goes to support youth groups in the community. On Veterans Day, while watching these youngsters working in the freezing cold and snow, I was reminded that the Avenue of Flags is more than a fundraiser. It represents the many good things in our country.
At a time when our country is more divided politically than it has been in generations, I believe that our citizens still can be moved by the sacrifices our veterans have made and to acknowledge the debt we owe them regardless of our politics.
Constant disparagement and belittling our fellow Americans who may not agree with our political beliefs does nothing to promote the values that our veterans, many of whom gave their lives, fought to protect. The American flag is the embodiment of those values.
Those young people out there in the freezing weather to place flags in my neighborhood represent the many things that are right with our youth. While we should not minimize the problems that we have with juvenile delinquency, we need to balance that out by recognizing the contributions that the majority of teenagers make to their schools, churches, and to the community as a whole.
Rex Hutchison
Davenport