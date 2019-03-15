As an early tax filer I'd like to know why it takes take so long to get our Iowa income tax refunds, compared with our federal refunds. I know the excuse is fraud prevention, but it appears to me the longer a refund takes the longer the window is open for fraud.
On the other hand, the first year Iowa used that excuse, according to a Quad-City Times article, the real reason was the state was short of cash and had to wait to build up cash.
Is that still the reason or is the state just trying to maximize the interest it is collecting on our money?
Alan C. Smith
Davenport