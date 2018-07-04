They say there are two ways to be fooled. The first is to believe what isn't true. The second is refusing to believe what is true.
How many Americans are refusing to believe the atrocities that our military is doing to other countries? For example, the genocide that is happening in Yemen as I write these words is one. Twenty-two million people in need of humanitarian aid out of a country of 27 million. Our staunch ally Saudi Arabia continues to bomb this third-world nation to oblivion.
Afghanistan, turning out to be the longest war in American history, is guilty of nothing, as America guards its opium crop.
So, as the jingoistic flag-wavers on this 4th of July party like its "1999," maybe they should look in the mirror and ask themselves, have I been fooled?
Tom Keith
Moline