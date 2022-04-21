 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: What’s wrong with Chuck Grassley?

Letters logo

State Senator Jim Carlin has criticized U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley for his poor voting record, including votes to pass Biden’s big spending bill, defunding construction of the border wall, supporting Covid tyranny, and confirming disastrous cabinet picks such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Chuck Grassley was given an F by the Conservative Review Scorecard rating, which assigns a liberty score to legislators based on their voting record and whether they have kept or broken their campaign promises. He received an F along with Washington democrats like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and AOC. The fact is, Chuck Grassley has received multiple F ratings from organizations who keep tabs on voting records.

Who is Jim Carlin?

State Senator Jim Carlin filed to run for United States Senate with nearly a thousand more signatures than his opponent, seven-term incumbent Charles Grassley. Carlin is a man of faith, husband, lawyer, father, and grandfather. The pillar of his campaign is protecting and defending freedom for future generations. He is running on an America-first agenda, and has a proven track record in the state legislature of doing what it takes to best serve the needs of America and Iowans. He believes that the current political establishment has failed us, and that if freedom is to endure, we can no longer be led by those who have consistently allowed the erosion of our liberties.

People are also reading…

Stacey Insisiengmay

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Governor Reynolds condemns teachers for giving students a “world view” and Republican State Senate President Chapman says, “Teachers have a si…

Letter: A hassle

Letter: A hassle

We seniors who don't have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don't know what's on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers l…

Letter: No gratitude

Letter: No gratitude

With Covid numbers declining in Scott County, it’s easy for us to forget what we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Even more like…

Letter: A motive

Letter: A motive

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only tw…

Letter: Gerrymandered

Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority …

Letter: Heirlooms

Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We …

Letter: A call to action

Letter: A call to action

Iowa parents have much to be proud of. So do their children, their children’s educators, and school staff. The past two years brought severe h…

Letter: Good Friday

Letter: Good Friday

In the fate of our nation that now hangs in the balance, I'm reminded that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. …

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Well, here it is, 0 dark thirty hours Monday and I have just finished the last of the two "Times” I read, the other being that one that prints…

Letter: Congratulations

Letter: Congratulations

I was thrilled to read about our Quad Cities River Bandits award for 2021 Minor League Team of the Year. This award is a tremendous honor and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News