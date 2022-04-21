Letter: What’s wrong with Chuck Grassley?

Chuck Grassley was given an F by the Conservative Review Scorecard rating, which assigns a liberty score to legislators based on their voting record and whether they have kept or broken their campaign promises. He received an F along with Washington democrats like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and AOC. The fact is, Chuck Grassley has received multiple F ratings from organizations who keep tabs on voting records.

State Senator Jim Carlin filed to run for United States Senate with nearly a thousand more signatures than his opponent, seven-term incumbent Charles Grassley. Carlin is a man of faith, husband, lawyer, father, and grandfather. The pillar of his campaign is protecting and defending freedom for future generations. He is running on an America-first agenda, and has a proven track record in the state legislature of doing what it takes to best serve the needs of America and Iowans. He believes that the current political establishment has failed us, and that if freedom is to endure, we can no longer be led by those who have consistently allowed the erosion of our liberties.