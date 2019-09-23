I have noticed the news articles about the safety of seat belts on school buses. School buses are built with high back seats close together so children don’t fly around in an accident. If the bus rolls over the fall will be short to the ceiling of the bus.
In talking to several school bus drivers, I heard comments such as, "the last thing we need is to have a bus roll over, catch on fire and have 66 or 84 children, ages 4 to 10, hanging from the ceiling and the only thing a bus driver has is a dull pocket knife to cut them down.
Seat belts sound good in print but are not that good in practice.
The paper and government need to think beyond what sounds good.
Al Martin
Davenport