Letter: What terrible is

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yet another interesting fact about "the terrible" situation of staying at home and social distancing: For most of us it is an inconvenience, not terrible.

Terrible is being 18 years old, 8,000 miles from home, walking through the jungle not knowing if you will ever see another sunset; or living in a cage with little or no facilities, or being homeless on the streets after serving your country and not knowing where you next meal will come from.

Terrible is not being treated with dignity and respect because you're a person of color. Terrible is being a single parent wondering whether there will be enough food for your babies' next meal — or being a food service worker wondering how to pay the month’s rent.

Suck it up and be thankful you have food on the table and the ability to stay connected to the world through the internet.

Rob Fiedler

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0