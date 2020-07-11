Letter: What Trump lacks

What you do and do not see is what you see and what there isn’t there to get.

In responding to a web-site question, “Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?” an articulate and witty English writer, Nate White, wrote of Trump appearing to Brits and masses of others to be a clanking and clattering pile of bare bones devoid of readily expected human qualities of flesh and fealty:

“A few things spring to mind. Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace — all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed.”

Sam Osborne

West Branch

