Letter: What veterans deserve

Americans share a sacred responsibility for those who protect our democracy. And that responsibility goes deeper than back-slapping and well-wishing. It includes healthcare, education and other services. And, among these services should be a veterans’ court diversion program that enables judges to order appropriate treatment rather than incarceration for our veterans.

It is estimated that 8% of inmates are veterans. Many suffer from PTSD, substance abuse or another anti-social behavior resulting from a failed transition to civilian life.

Legislation before the Iowa Senate – S.F. 2287 – mandates the creation of such a veterans program in each of Iowa’s judicial districts, including the one serving Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. I support it.

Our Scott County mental health court demonstrates clearly that jail diversion is not only more humane, it is cost-effective. At a time when county officials are considering a multi-million-dollar expansion of our jail, we must consider alternatives that cost taxpayers less and benefit veterans more. I urge readers to contact state legislators and request three actions: Pass Senate File 2287 now. Introduce a companion bill in the House of Representatives. And ensure the legislation includes a minimum of five years of pilot funding