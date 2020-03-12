Letter: What veterans deserve

Americans share a sacred responsibility for those who protect our democracy. And that responsibility goes deeper than back-slapping and well-wishing. It includes healthcare, education and other services. And, among these services should be a veterans’ court diversion program that enables judges to order appropriate treatment rather than incarceration for our veterans.
It is estimated that 8% of inmates are veterans. Many suffer from PTSD, substance abuse or another anti-social behavior resulting from a failed transition to civilian life.
Legislation before the Iowa Senate – S.F. 2287 – mandates the creation of such a veterans program in each of Iowa’s judicial districts, including the one serving Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. I support it.
Our Scott County mental health court demonstrates clearly that jail diversion is not only more humane, it is cost-effective. At a time when county officials are considering a multi-million-dollar expansion of our jail, we must consider alternatives that cost taxpayers less and benefit veterans more. I urge readers to contact state legislators and request three actions: Pass Senate File 2287 now. Introduce a companion bill in the House of Representatives. And ensure the legislation includes a minimum of five years of pilot funding
Mandating programs without funding is a hollow gesture and unworthy of our veterans who need – and deserve — our support. Over time, the money saved on corrections will offset the cost of treatment. But, the savings will not be realized without the startup funding. Our veterans deserve nothing less and a great deal more.
Ken Croken
Scott County Supervisor
Davenport