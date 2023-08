I read in the Quad-City Times that the Eastern Iowa Community College District is paying a “settlement” of $250,000, plus an additional $12,500 in legal fees, to “settle” with the former chancellor.

To “settle” what? By definition a settlement is an agreement to resolve an argument or problem. What argument or problem required the district to shell out that huge expenditure? The Times has an obligation to report exactly what went wrong and who’s responsible.