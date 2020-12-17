Letter: What we can do

Warm embraces, large meals, and other activities often characterize the family gatherings the holiday season typically brings. It is easy to take these gatherings and other traditions for granted because they have always been around. However, this year is obviously very different. Mandates in both Iowa and Illinois will limit typical holiday celebrations. It can be quite easy to become downtrodden when facing this new reality. However, we should try to make the most of what we have. Many blessings have been overlooked this year because of the attention given to coronavirus.

The focus of this year has largely surrounded the activities in which we cannot partake. It is easy to see everything that we cannot do now, especially due to the recent surge in cases. These activities and areas of life that have been heavily impacted are often the ones that are taken for granted. Now that they have been affected, everyone can see how important they were.

While COVID-19 as a whole has been devastating for many people, I believe almost everyone can find some good that has come from the current situation. These positives may be difficult to see at first, but I urge everyone to find several positive aspects and work to make the most of them. We want the virus to be eradicated, but while we wait, we may as well focus on what we can do, rather than what we cannot do.