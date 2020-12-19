Letter: What we endure

I am writing to express my concerns about COVID-19, our community, and my experience working at a local brewery during a pandemic. I have lived in Bettendorf my whole life and am worried about where we are headed. I have kids at two different Bettendorf schools and my girlfriend works at the hospital.

When I came back to work I was shocked to see how little my bosses and co-workers believed Covid was real. There would be long lines of unmasked customers by our kitchen waiting to be seated. When we had a store meeting it was in the basement, even though we have two large patios.

Finally, one day I came to work and there was a sign on our door saying we require a mask for service. The manager verified this. The first guest that complained about the new rule wrote a letter, and I was fired.

I didn't write this letter to bring down a business. I write it so people understand what working people are going through. My old bosses do not care about my health or their own health for that matter. They care about money. And I spent most of the summer and fall helping them make a lot of it. Now I am stuck with no money and having to put Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas on my credit card.

When we reopened they accused us of living off government. Now it’s slow and they tell me to go on unemployment.