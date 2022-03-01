Letter: What we need

With the influx of monies from the federal government and the surplus of other monies in the treasury, Iowa has an opportunity to make investments in areas that have been underfunded and neglected, especially over the past decade.

These include: Infrastructure — Iowa ranks #1 for most structurally deficient bridges; natural resources — clean up nitrogen and phosphorus in drinking water and in the 2/3 of rivers, lakes and streams affected, (Our current water quality is a health hazard and an embarrassment.); fund state park renovations and projects, and the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.

Additionally:

• Education- prioritize and fund all public pre-K through college public education, and childcare.

• Healthcare — support rural community hospitals and primary care; expand Medicaid, mental health, and drug addition programs.

• Law enforcement — expand community involvement programs; fund more education and training of personnel to meet the expanded roles law enforcement officers are currently facing;

• Renewable energy — investments in solar, wind and other non carbons to close down nine polluting coal plants.

• Affordable housing for all Iowans.

No tax cut should occur without a debate over what programs fit the values of Iowa citizens. How do we perceive our state’s image and our citizens' quality of life? What’s important to us, and how do we achieve it? Also, where is the evidence that lower taxes will cause economic growth that supports Iowand' needs and values?

Ida Weibel

Long Grove

