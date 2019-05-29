Lest we forget Nancy Pelosi is now 79 years old. We should all be so lucky, she's doing great for her age. Would those that make fun of her also make fun of their own grandparents or great grandparents simply because they've grown old? Apparently people like President Trump and Rudy Giuliani would.
The kind of person who tweets out that kind of altered video gets topped only by the ones who are heartless enough to do the actual altering of the video.
This is what America has been reduced to.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport