Letter: What will you do?

I’m approaching my birthday, which always makes me think of my parents, each of whom lived to be 89. I wonder if I will reach that advanced age, and what the world might be like in 2043. According to the experts, it won’t be good. In fact, they say that some of the changes in our climate are likely irreversible already, or will not be altered for hundreds to thousands of years. They report that by the end of the century, if we don’t make rapid changes, much of the planet will be pretty much uninhabitable due to sea level rise, heat waves, drought, floods and fires. I have a grandson who will be my age in 2086. Will he be able to enjoy a cool summer night with his grandchildren watching fireflies?
Becoming complacent or hopeless is cowardice. Waiting for the government or innovative scientists to fix things is a recipe for disaster. You might have to make yourself do uncomfortable things, like calling your members of Congress or attending city council meetings, or changing your lifestyle. We need to be insistent and persistent. If you live in Illinois, tell your representatives to vote for the compromise clean energy bill. Call your federal senators and representatives and tell them to vote for a price on carbon. Insist that our cities become more sustainable. Reduce your own carbon footprint. Vote! Your grandchildren will ask, "What did you do while the planet was dying?" What will you tell them?
Lori O’Dell McCollum
Rock Island