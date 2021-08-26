Letter: What will you do?

I’m approaching my birthday, which always makes me think of my parents, each of whom lived to be 89. I wonder if I will reach that advanced age, and what the world might be like in 2043. According to the experts, it won’t be good. In fact, they say that some of the changes in our climate are likely irreversible already, or will not be altered for hundreds to thousands of years. They report that by the end of the century, if we don’t make rapid changes, much of the planet will be pretty much uninhabitable due to sea level rise, heat waves, drought, floods and fires. I have a grandson who will be my age in 2086. Will he be able to enjoy a cool summer night with his grandchildren watching fireflies?