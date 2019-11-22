Letter: What would Davenport do?

Rock Island County’s financial position is poor, and the population continues to decline. Meanwhile, Davenport has grown its downtown and economy by using state and federal tax credits to rehab its historic buildings for residential and business use.

For the historic Rock Island County courthouse, what would Davenport choose from the options available? Would it spend hundreds of thousands to tear the unique structure down for green space? Or would it save taxpayer money and spur union jobs by selling the courthouse to a developer who will leverage tax credits to turn our landmark into in-demand housing, retail, and business space?

When the options are stated clearly, the question becomes rhetorical. Unfortunately, misinformation continues to distract. Those opposed to improving our downtown by refreshing this space say developers aren’t interested and the benefits of saving the courthouse won’t be soon realized.

First, when the county wanted to sell the nursing home, it issued a request for proposal. Despite the county never issuing such a request for the courthouse, developers show interest in renovating the property. Second, federal and state tax breaks the courthouse is eligible for would bring immediate benefit to the county — exactly how Davenport leveraged investment in its downtown.