I ask of you what I have asked of myself. What would I do? If I were a member of a class of immigrants who was desperate enough to illegally cross the border, would I come without my children? No, that is unthinkable. If I came with them, what would I do if they were forcibly taken from me by strangers and shipped hundreds of miles away? What would I do if they cannot be located and restored to me? I would be devastated. The vast majority of the Hispanics coming to America have come here to escape violence, sex trafficking, and poverty. Would I want to expose my children to that and hope they survived or try to find a safer place? These are common people who are probably not well educated and who cannot speak English. How can they comprehend what America is doing to them? All they want is what I want: a safe home, a job, and close community ties. They are hard workers and take jobs that an average American would not. They are extremely family oriented, and they want to live the American dream on a modest scale. I'm not certain if I would be as willing to risk everything for that. Like most Americans, I take my sheltered life for granted. Why are we so unwilling to recognize how much other not so fortunate people long for that?
Carol M. DeWilfond
Moline