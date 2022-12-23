Letter: What's going on with Scott Co. Auditor?

What is going on with elections in the Scott County Auditor’s office? The novice Auditor in charge of elections has made some serious errors. Thank goodness this wasn’t a Democrat Auditor; otherwise the Republican Party would have been calling for the Auditor’s resignation, accusing the office of fraud, corruption and any other negative criticism they could muster. This time, we haven’t heard a word from them. The hypocrisy of the Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and our Republican Board of Supervisors is laughable.