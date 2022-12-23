 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What's going on with Scott Co. Auditor?

What is going on with elections in the Scott County Auditor’s office? The novice Auditor in charge of elections has made some serious errors. Thank goodness this wasn’t a Democrat Auditor; otherwise the Republican Party would have been calling for the Auditor’s resignation, accusing the office of fraud, corruption and any other negative criticism they could muster. This time, we haven’t heard a word from them. The hypocrisy of the Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and our Republican Board of Supervisors is laughable.

Having served as the Deputy Auditor in charge of elections in Scott County for over 30 years, I find the non-response from our elected officials amazing and irresponsible. It is obvious the current Auditor needs the ABCs on running a Congressional election and conducting recounts. There IS a simple paper trail; it’s not that difficult. What will happen when the much larger and significant Presidential election occurs? Mr. Secretary of State Paul Pate, where are you? Please, help her with instructions and protocol.

Mark Sokolik

Davenport

