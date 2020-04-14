Letter: What's happened to common sense?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wouldn’t you think that maybe the one thing that might be the drawn line — human life — would exist in the minds of power-hungry Republicans in the great state of Wisconsin? Sadly, no. The Democrat governor made the moral call to delay the voting in that state on Tuesday, April 7. However, this issue went all the way to the Supreme Court and surprise, surprise, the decision that came down from the now apparently Trump-leaning court favored the Republicans over the good of the people.

What has happened to common sense? How is that other states could make the decision to protect the health of their people by pushing back their elections yet Wisconsin Republicans apparently could not prioritize the health of their own constituents? Scared of a high-turnout election, maybe? It was appalling to see in the news the lines of people standing for hours wearing their masks to try to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 while exercising their right to vote.

If I lived in Wisconsin, whether as a Democrat or a Republican, I would be royally ... well, let’s just say angry. And I would remember.

Michele Prins

Davenport

