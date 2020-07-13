Letter: What's left to say?

We wonder how things got to be like this. We forgot that words have impact. Words have meaning. Silence has impact and meaning too. We have separate "news" networks to feed us the version of "facts" we wish to hear. Left vs Right. Our team vs their team. Our cable news shows vs theirs. Our newspapers and magazines vs theirs. Our talk radio vs theirs...

And social media, and websites, and blogs. Science vs a meme we saw on Facebook. Politics vs public health and safety...

And politicians who appeal to our basest instincts...

All pushing adjectives against nouns without a thought that there might be consequences for a society which no longer believes in authoritative sources.

Then, a national emergency, and we strain to understand how things got to be like this.

We have hyped the trivial for so long that we neglected to save a few words to lend meaning to it all.

John Dramin

Davenport

