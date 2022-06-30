 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

Letter: What's next from radical right?

Letters logo

So, Roe has been overturned. I’m assuming that the next steps by the radical right will include the following: Paid family leave, so that parents can support a new family member; Free medical care, so that expectant mothers can get the pre- and post-natal care essential to a healthy pregnancy and delivery and ongoing medical care for their family; Subsidized child care, so that parents can safely work to raise their children; Fully funded schools so that their child can be educated and become a contributing member of society; and, of course, free birth control for all, so that unintended pregnancies are drastically reduced and no one will be driven to dangerous back alley abortions by the despair of giving birth to a child that may crush them.

Just kidding. None of those things are going to happen. But abortions will happen, one way or another.

Jacqueline O'Donnell

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Miller-Meeks

Letter: Miller-Meeks

I am disappointed to hear that in a 2020 department-wide email, Democratic Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan used her position as a l…

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Mr. "Don't Blame Me" is at it again. President Biden is now blaming the oil companies for the high gas prices. These are the same oil companie…

Letter: Support Miller-Meeks

Letter: Support Miller-Meeks

As a retired Davenport police officer, I took great pride throughout my career in protecting and serving this city. I still take pride in my c…

Letter: Bring back the family

Letter: Bring back the family

The June 16 article by Sarah Watson stating 0.18% of residents drive gun violence leaves out two important foundations: the lack of a father f…

Letter: Vote Brooks

Letter: Vote Brooks

I have already cast my vote for Thurgood Brooks during early voting and you should too. Thurgood wants to and will help us #buildtogether. Uni…

Letter: Vote Brooks

Letter: Vote Brooks

My name is Amelia Rursch, senior at Rockridge High School. I am also a part of Thurgood Brooks’ campaign team for State Representative of Dist…

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letter: Vote Johnson

I will proudly cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. Gregg is an honest, true blue democrat and puts our community first. Gregg is a true…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News