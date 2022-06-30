Letter: What's next from radical right?

So, Roe has been overturned. I’m assuming that the next steps by the radical right will include the following: Paid family leave, so that parents can support a new family member; Free medical care, so that expectant mothers can get the pre- and post-natal care essential to a healthy pregnancy and delivery and ongoing medical care for their family; Subsidized child care, so that parents can safely work to raise their children; Fully funded schools so that their child can be educated and become a contributing member of society; and, of course, free birth control for all, so that unintended pregnancies are drastically reduced and no one will be driven to dangerous back alley abortions by the despair of giving birth to a child that may crush them.