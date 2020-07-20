Letter: What's the big deal?

What is the big deal about wearing a mask?

I am so sick and tired of hearing how the government is trying to take my rights away. The government can't tell me what to do.

Please! What planet do you live on?

The government tells you every day what to do. You pay taxes, don't you?

Don't you follow federal, state and city laws and guidelines?

When you go to work, isn't there someone telling/asking you to follow guidelines?

How about what time you have to be at work, what time to leave work, when you can take a break, and eat lunch etc.?

Now, for those of you who really don't believe that COVID-19 is real and that it is blown way out of proportion: I would like to see you talk to someone whose family member caught the virus, or had a loved one who passed away from the virus. Look them straight in their eye and tell them that it's a hoax, or that it is fake.

What has happened to mankind?

Put your face mask on. Save a life. It might be your own.

What's the big deal?

Stephany Olvera

Moline

