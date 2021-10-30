Letter: What's the gain?

Brace yourselves: the United Nations is convening to bombard us with "The World Is Coming To An End" climate predictions. But before you give up your hard-earned standard of living for a Spartan "green" style where you walk from your tiny unheated home to where your job used to be, get the facts from a more credible source than a mouthy Scandinavian teen-ager, an America-hating United Nations (not surprising, since the UN Secretary-general is a former president of Socialist International), or scientists, professors and government officials threatened with losing their jobs if they don't join the crusade.
Has anyone calculated how many acres of precious farmland will have to be sacrificed to solar panels, or analyzed the real cost of the batteries that are supposed to power everything and store electricity for calm, cloudy days? What natural resources are consumed in building these panels and batteries? How long will they last? What will these batteries do to car passengers in the event of a crash? How will old panels and batteries be disposed of (remembering the environmental disasters caused by previous disposal of old car batteries)?
Consider these things when the United Nations makes its doomsday predictions; it is fair to ask whether, if we make all these sacrifices, there will really be a net gain for the environment.
John Dixell
Rock Island