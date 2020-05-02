Letter: What's the rate?

I am very frustrated with the media. The coronavirus is being reported in raw numbers. These are useless! We need to know the rates, i.e., how many cases per 1,000 people, or how many deaths per 100,000 people. The way you measure is irrelevant, as long as it is universal. It is the rate that matters. Scott and Rock Island counties' rates both are low. But it is a lot different in other counties and the state. The use of raw numbers is misleading and is hurting our understanding of this horrible virus.