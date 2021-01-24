Letter: Wheels on a pig

This morning I used my anger to assess just how many calls come across my telephones. Since Nov. 1, I counted nearly four dozen phone calls from unknown, unwanted parties and services — before my land line receiver complained and began doing funny things.

From Jan. 12-15, there were 10 calls to my cell phone, from various places, none of which were from parties known to me. Yesterday I sat and "blocked" 11 — count them — 11 calls from cell phones, land lines and places where I know no one.

I most strongly object to this constant invasion of my personal privacy.

The Congress passed a do not call law, which is as useful as wheels on a pig. In other words, it is totally ineffective.

Life in the United States is in constant emergency mode right now, so this may seem trivial, but I am 80 years old and pay dearly each month out of my modest income for the "convenience" of phone, television, and internet services, and frankly, I am being robbed. I have written to my congressional representatives and received nice, pat responses, but no action will be immediately forthcoming. This is just one more matter our new administration must tackle, and the sooner the better.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

