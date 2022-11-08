 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: When the pope met the sheriff

Letters logo

A few years ago, I had the pleasure of joining a group on a trip to Rome. Also, as part of this group was a good friend of mine which most of us called him "The Sheriff." On our arrival in Rome, it was determined that a few from our group would have an audience with the Pope. As luck would have it "The Sheriff" was included in the group to meet with the Pope.

Now on the morning of the audience with the Pope, the remainder of the group along with many others were gathered in St. Peter's Square. And as we were looking up at the balcony outside of the Pope's quarters two people appeared on the balcony waving to us below.

The person next to me said, "who is that person next to "The Sheriff?"

Now you know.

Howard Berchtold

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News