Letter: When the pope met the sheriff

A few years ago, I had the pleasure of joining a group on a trip to Rome. Also, as part of this group was a good friend of mine which most of us called him "The Sheriff." On our arrival in Rome, it was determined that a few from our group would have an audience with the Pope. As luck would have it "The Sheriff" was included in the group to meet with the Pope.

Now on the morning of the audience with the Pope, the remainder of the group along with many others were gathered in St. Peter's Square. And as we were looking up at the balcony outside of the Pope's quarters two people appeared on the balcony waving to us below.

The person next to me said, "who is that person next to "The Sheriff?"

Now you know.

Howard Berchtold

Davenport