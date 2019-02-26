Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post wrote in an op-ed published in the Quad-City Times (Feb. 22) that "more health care costs more, and we have to decide how to pay for it."
Saying that does not change that we already pay all those costs but in a variety of ways. An uninsured patient that arrives at the emergency room will be treated; if the patient is unable to pay, the cost will be paid by increased hospital charges resulting in increased taxes or insurance costs. We all pay for the total of medical costs in a variety of ways -- taxes, individual insurance costs or lower wages so that companies can provide health insurance.
Overall, in 2017 we paid an average cost per person in the U.S. of $10,224, versus the average of $5,280 in other developed countries. Obviously, we are doing something wrong. All those countries have a national health care system that works well if you ask those who live there.
We pay much more for drug costs than those countries. Policy researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Center for Health Policy and Outcomes published a Health Affairs blog post regarding drug prices on June 2, 2017, which said: "U.S. prices averaged 2.4 times more than the $81 billion Americans would have paid at the average prices in other affluent countries."
Studies also indicate that those countries pay their fair share for the drug research needed for their use.
The concern should be, when will Congress act?
Ken Wellnitz
Davenport